2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to imprisoned Iranian activist Nargis Mohammadi for human rights

Shafaq News /The Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo announced on Friday that the Nobel Peace Prize for 2023 has been awarded to the Iranian activist, Nargis Mohammadi, "for her struggle against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight for the promotion of human rights and freedom for all."
Nargis Mohammadi has dedicated her life to advocating for human rights in Iran, where she remained a prisoner for most of the past two decades. She has repeatedly been sentenced due to her continuous campaign against the death penalty and solitary confinement, which she had to endure for weeks each time.
Currently, Mohammadi is serving a 10-year and nine-month prison sentence on charges of activities against national security and propaganda against the state.
She has also been sentenced to 154 lashes, a punishment that human rights groups believe has not been implemented yet, in addition to a travel ban and other forms of punishment.