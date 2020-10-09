2020 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to UN World Food Program

Shafaq News/ The Nobel Peace Prize 2020 was awarded to World Food Program (WFP)

Berit Reiss-Andersen, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced today, October 9 the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Program “for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict."

The World Food Program is the world’s largest humanitarian organization addressing hunger and promoting food security. In 2019, the WFP provided assistance to close to 100 million people in 88 countries who are victims of acute food insecurity and hunger.

In 2019, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize for his peacemaking efforts which ended two decades of hostility with longtime enemy Eritrea.

For 2020, there were 318 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020, of which 211 are individuals and 107 are organizations.

