100 drones launched in Ukraine–Russia raids

Ukraine and Russia exchanged drone attacks overnight, with Kyiv reporting 74 Shahed and decoy drones downed and Moscow saying 26 Ukrainian drones were intercepted.

In a statement, Ukraine’s General Staff noted that the strikes began late on August 26 from Russian territory and Crimea, with air defenses shooting down drones over the country’s north, south, and east.

Meanwhile, in Russia, Acting Rostov Governor Yury Slyusar reported that debris from intercepted drones damaged at least seven apartment buildings in Rostov-on-Don, sparking a fire that forced 15 residents to evacuate.

No casualties were reported on either side.

The exchanges come as diplomacy remains frozen, with Moscow demanding recognition of its territorial gains and Kyiv insisting on a full Russian withdrawal.