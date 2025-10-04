Two detained over election poster vandalism in Dhi Qar as campaign season gains pace

Shafaq News – Dhi Qar

Police in Dhi Qar, southern Iraq, said on Saturday they had detained two men accused of vandalizing election posters in the al-Shamiyah district.

The suspects were apprehended during routine patrols, and authorities urged affected candidates to file complaints so legal measures can proceed.

The incident comes as Iraq’s parliamentary campaign season enters its first days, with thousands of posters and banners covering streets nationwide. More than 7,700 candidates are vying for 329 seats in the Council of Representatives ahead of the November 11 vote.

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has cautioned that damaging campaign materials or exploiting government resources for political purposes constitutes an offense under election law and could result in fines or imprisonment.

The Shams Network for Monitoring Elections had documented over 300 violations before the campaign’s official start, ranging from posters placed on government property to undeclared online advertising and misuse of public offices. Baghdad registered the highest number of early infractions, according to the group.

IHEC has deployed monitoring teams across all provinces to track campaign activity and uphold fair competition throughout the five-week race. More than 21 million Iraqis are eligible to cast their vote.