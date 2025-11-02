Turkish FM meets Iraqi leaders on security

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed security and judicial coordination with Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Chief Falih al-Fayyadh and Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan.

In a statement, the PMF, a coalition of primarily Shiite armed groups, said Fidan and al-Fayyadh reviewed expanding joint security cooperation and ensuring regional stability.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary reported that Zaidan and Fidan held talks on legal coordination mechanisms and ways to address shared judicial issues.

Fidan’s meetings followed the signing of a new Iraq–Turkiye water cooperation mechanism earlier today.

