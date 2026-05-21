Tortured child found dead in northern Iraq
2026-05-21T10:33:04+00:00
Shafaq News- Saladin
The body of a child bearing signs of torture was found near a garbage dump east of Tikrit, in Iraq’s northern Saladin province, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.
Security forces launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, and the body was transferred to the forensic medicine department to complete legal procedures.
Read more: When home becomes the first crime scene: Child abuse inside Iraqi families