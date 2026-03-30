Rocket attack damages Iraqi air force plane

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A rocket attack on Monday damaged an Iraqi Air Force Antonov aircraft at Mohammed Alaa Air Base near Baghdad International Airport, leaving it out of service, a security source told Shafaq News.

The aircraft, assigned to Squadron 23, sustained heavy damage during strikes that targeted the airport perimeter and a nearby logistics support site. Security forces later found three rocket launch platforms in the Diyala Bridge area on the eastern side of Baghdad, believed to have been used in the attack.