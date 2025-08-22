Nineveh: 7 ISIS members arrested

Shafaq News - Nineveh

Iraqi military intelligence forces have arrested seven ISIS individuals in Nineveh province, the Ministry of Defense announced on Friday.

The detainees, who included two women, are subject to arrest warrants under Article 4/1 of Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law, the statement from the Military Intelligence Directorate confirmed.

Iraqi security forces continue operations to pursue remnants of ISIS, its sleeper cells, and those collaborating with the group. These efforts have been ongoing since the extremist organization was declared militarily defeated in 2017, after it had seized control of nearly one-third of Iraq’s territory in mid-2014.