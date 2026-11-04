Shafaq News- Najaf

A Najaf court sentenced Provincial Council member Akram Shurba to four months in prison for defaming the governor over allegations that a plot of land in the city had been sold to the Al-Hikma Movement (Wisdom), led by Ammar al-Hakim, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The case was filed by Najaf Governor Yousef Kanawi after Shurba claimed that the property had been sold for 10,000 Iraqi dinars ($6.58) per square meter.

The total area of the allocated plot and the amount paid for it were not disclosed.

The court based its ruling on Article 431 of Iraq's Penal Code, which criminalizes threats to harm a person's life or property, as well as threats to disclose information that could damage their reputation.

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