NATO temporarily withdraws mission from Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

NATO has temporarily withdrawn its mission from Iraq amid rising regional tensions and continued attacks on diplomatic sites, particularly US-linked facilities, according to security officials.

Officials told AFP that NATO personnel left the Union III base in central Baghdad, with only a limited number remaining, adding that the alliance informed the Iraqi government in advance and that there was no dispute between the two sides over the move.

The NATO mission in Iraq provides advisory and training support to Iraqi forces and does not have a combat role. It is based at a military facility near the US embassy, which has come under repeated rocket and drone attacks in recent weeks.

Since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, 2026, multiple areas across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have seen a surge in rocket and drone strikes. The attacks have largely been attributed to Iran-aligned armed factions in Iraq, in the context of broader regional escalation following strikes on Iranian territory.

Read more: Wave of attacks on diplomatic missions risks isolating Iraq internationally