Man gets eight years for online activity related to Israel

2025-11-24T16:00:25+00:00

Shafaq News – Dhi Qhar

An Iraqi court on Monday sentenced a man to eight years in prison in Dhi Qar province, southeastern Iraq, for promoting Israel online.

In a statement, the Supreme Judicial Council said that the Dhi Qar Criminal Court issued the ruling under Article 7 of Law No. 1 of 2022, which criminalizes normalization, and in reference to Article 132/2 of the Penal Code.

The law imposes severe penalties — up to death or life imprisonment — for cooperation, communication, or promotional activity related to Israel.

Iraq maintains no relations with Israel and continues to oppose any steps toward normalization.

