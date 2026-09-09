Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraqi F-16 jets on Wednesday carried out four airstrikes on ISIS hideouts in Wadi Al-Shay, destroying all designated targets, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces’ office said.

Wadi Al-Shay has repeatedly served as an ISIS hideout and movement corridor across Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala. Iraqi forces have carried out repeated operations there, including F-16 strikes in May that also killed four militants in the Kirkuk operations sector.

ISIS lost territorial control in Iraq in 2017 but continues operating through scattered cells in rural and remote areas.

Read more: Tracking down ISIS in Iraq: From rugged terrain to DNA identification