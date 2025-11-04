Iraq's Najaf: 90 foreigners detained for residency violations

Shafaq News – Najaf

Police in Najaf province arrested 90 foreigners on Tuesday for violating residency regulations, according to a statement from the provincial police command.

"A specialized committee overseeing the affairs of foreign residents carried out an extensive operation ahead of the arrests," the statement noted.

The campaign is part of ongoing nationwide operations in Baghdad and other provinces targeting individuals who violate residency laws.

Iraq’s Foreigners' Residence Law No. 118 of 1978 requires foreign nationals to hold valid passports and entry permits, with violations punishable by deportation or imprisonment.

These arrests come amid a growing influx of foreign labor in Iraq. The Strategic Center for Human Rights estimates that around one million undocumented workers are currently employed across various sectors, further straining a labor market where millions of Iraqis already struggle to find jobs.