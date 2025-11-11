Iraq’s Elections: Voting procedures and incidents across 18 provinces — Developing Story

Shafaq News – Baghdad (Updated at 10:28)

Iraqis across all 18 provinces cast their ballots on Tuesday in the country’s sixth parliamentary elections since 2003, under the supervision of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. and are scheduled to close at 6:00 p.m., as more than 20 million registered voters choose 329 members of parliament from over 7,000 candidates representing coalitions, parties, and independents across Iraq.

National Overview

IHEC confirmed that all polling centers across Iraq opened on time, with field offices reporting only minor technical interruptions that were promptly resolved.

The Commission’s operations room in Baghdad is monitoring every province in real time, coordinating with the Joint Operations Command and local authorities to ensure a secure and stable voting environment.

IHEC’s media team head, Imad Jamil, denied reports claiming that voters holding old election cards were being allowed to cast ballots using official identification documents. He told Shafaq News that voting is strictly limited to those holding updated biometric cards, while older cards have been deactivated since the 2021 elections.

Southern Provinces (Basra, Dhi Qar, Maysan, Muthanna, Wasit, Al-Diwaniyah, Najaf, Karbala, Babil)

Polling stations in Iraq’s southern provinces opened smoothly, with reports of steady turnout throughout the morning.

In Basra and Najaf, voters lined up early to cast their ballots. Local IHEC officials said technical teams were on-site to handle any equipment issues immediately.

Security units sealed off main roads near key polling centers in Karbala and Muthanna, while electricity authorities activated backup power systems to prevent outages during peak hours.

Central Provinces (Baghdad, Al-Anbar, Diyala, Saladin, Kirkuk)

Baghdad — Iraq’s largest electoral district — hosts the highest number of polling centers. The Joint Operations Command said the capital remains calm, with heavy security deployment around key stations.

In Al-Anbar, Qutaiba al-Alwani, head of IHEC’s media office, told Shafaq News that citizens are casting their ballots “without any obstacles,” noting that “no technical faults have been recorded so far in any of the 387 polling centers.

In Kirkuk, IHEC board member Ahlam al-Jabri told Shafaq News that the voting process is proceeding “smoothly and freely,” noting that “all voters are casting their ballots without any technical difficulties.”

Al-Jabri said any minor stoppages in the electronic voting devices are handled “immediately through technical maintenance or instant replacement,” ensuring the flow of voting remains uninterrupted.

In Al-Anbar and Diyala, local officials reported stable conditions and a notable turnout in early hours, while Saladin authorities confirmed that an isolated incident occurred around 8:00 a.m., without affecting the overall course of the electoral process. Security forces contained the situation, and voting resumed normally across the province shortly afterward.

Northern Provinces (Nineveh, Erbil, Duhok, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Halabja)

In the Kurdistan Region, voting took place across more than 1,300 polling centers.

The IHEC office confirmed that 27 voting devices encountered technical issues during the general vote but were repaired shortly afterward.

IHEC regional officials said ballot operations began on time in Erbil, Duhok, and Al-Sulaymaniyah, where local and international observers monitored proceedings.

No significant technical or security issues were reported by midday.

In Nineveh, local correspondents described steady participation, particularly in Mosul, where provincial authorities increased police presence around major polling sites.

Security and Oversight

The Ministry of Interior and the Joint Operations Command deployed tens of thousands of security personnel nationwide.

Military aviation units were placed on standby for aerial surveillance, while police and intelligence teams monitored access routes to prevent unauthorized gatherings near polling sites.

IHEC said its technical staff are stationed in each province to ensure immediate response to any malfunction in biometric or electronic devices.

Next Steps

Ballot counting will begin immediately after polls close at 6:00 p.m., with electronic transmissions sent to central tally centers in Baghdad.

Preliminary results are expected within 24 hours, according to IHEC officials, while final certified results will be released after verification and audit procedures are completed.

