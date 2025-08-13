Iraq rejects reports of al-Qaim crossing closure

Shafaq News — Damascus

On Wednesday, Iraq’s Embassy in Damascus dismissed social media claims that the al-Qaim border crossing with Syria has been shut, stressing that both passenger and commercial traffic continue.

According to the Border Ports Authority, the crossing has only seen a temporary dip in arrivals due to the Arbaeen pilgrimage. Traffic is expected to rebound once the event concludes.

Reopened officially on June 14 after previous security closures, al-Qaim is a key gateway for bilateral trade and travel. More than 35,000 people crossed in the first half of 2025.