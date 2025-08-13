Iraq rejects reports of al-Qaim crossing closure

Iraq rejects reports of al-Qaim crossing closure
2025-08-13T09:53:14+00:00

Shafaq News — Damascus

On Wednesday, Iraq’s Embassy in Damascus dismissed social media claims that the al-Qaim border crossing with Syria has been shut, stressing that both passenger and commercial traffic continue.

According to the Border Ports Authority, the crossing has only seen a temporary dip in arrivals due to the Arbaeen pilgrimage. Traffic is expected to rebound once the event concludes.

Reopened officially on June 14 after previous security closures, al-Qaim is a key gateway for bilateral trade and travel. More than 35,000 people crossed in the first half of 2025.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon