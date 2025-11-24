Iraq eliminates 4 ISIS militants in Kirkuk

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Iraqi forces killed four ISIS militants on Monday during an airstrike-led operation in the Zghaitun Valley, south of Kirkuk, a military source told Shafaq News.

The source said security units advanced based on precise intelligence tracking ISIS activity in the area, with army aviation targeting the identified sites and destroying the militants’ hideouts.

The operation came one day after Iraqi jets struck five ISIS positions elsewhere in Kirkuk province.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS maintains a significant presence in Iraq, particularly in the Triangle of Death (Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala), through sleeper cells that engage in guerrilla warfare, assassinations, kidnappings, and extortion to destabilize the region.

In the first quarter of 2025 alone, security operations across nine provinces killed 50 ISIS militants and led to more than 40 arrests.

