Iraq detains commanders after 4 rockets hit Baghdad airport

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari dismissed and ordered the detention of several security commanders after four rockets were fired toward Baghdad International Airport, the ministry said on Monday.

Those removed included the Madain police chief, the intelligence chief and a Federal Police battalion commander, citing failures in carrying out security duties.

Al-Shammari also ordered an investigation into how the rockets were launched from within their area of responsibility and to identify security gaps, warning that authorities will not tolerate negligence and that those responsible will be held accountable.

Baghdad airport has been repeatedly targeted in recent weeks by rocket and drone attacks amid the escalating US-Israeli war on Iran.