Iraq busts dollar network, probes appointment corruption

Iraq busts dollar network, probes appointment corruption
2026-09-23T12:58:13+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Al-Diwaniyah

Iraq’s Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency dismantled an illegal dollar-trading network in Baghdad and uncovered suspected corruption involving public-sector appointments in Al-Diwaniyah, the agency announced on Wednesday.

In Baghdad, intelligence officers arrested five suspects accused of conducting unauthorized currency exchange and domestic and international money transfers across several areas of Al-Rusafa. The agency said the group operated covertly, using social media to manage transactions and speculate in US dollars outside legal channels.

Read more: Iraq activates whistleblower rewards as corruption reports top 26,000

Authorities seized $240,000 and several mobile phones allegedly used in the operation. The suspects were detained under Article 57 of Iraq’s Banking Law and referred for further investigation.

In Al-Diwaniyah, an Education Directorate employee was arrested on suspicion of manipulating appointment applications and orders in exchange for payments. Officers also confiscated employment-related documents and a sum of money connected to the case.

Preliminary findings indicated that other employees may be involved, with the investigation continuing to identify those implicated.

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