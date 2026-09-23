Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Al-Diwaniyah

Iraq’s Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency dismantled an illegal dollar-trading network in Baghdad and uncovered suspected corruption involving public-sector appointments in Al-Diwaniyah, the agency announced on Wednesday.

In Baghdad, intelligence officers arrested five suspects accused of conducting unauthorized currency exchange and domestic and international money transfers across several areas of Al-Rusafa. The agency said the group operated covertly, using social media to manage transactions and speculate in US dollars outside legal channels.

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Authorities seized $240,000 and several mobile phones allegedly used in the operation. The suspects were detained under Article 57 of Iraq’s Banking Law and referred for further investigation.

In Al-Diwaniyah, an Education Directorate employee was arrested on suspicion of manipulating appointment applications and orders in exchange for payments. Officers also confiscated employment-related documents and a sum of money connected to the case.

Preliminary findings indicated that other employees may be involved, with the investigation continuing to identify those implicated.