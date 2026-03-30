Iraq Defense Ministry vows legal response after rocket strike on Baghdad air base

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Defense on Monday condemned a rocket attack on a Baghdad airbase, warning that a “firm response” would follow within legal frameworks.

In a statement, the ministry described the strike as a “cowardly criminal act” targeting the military and its defensive capabilities, stressing that such attacks aim to undermine the country’s security. It affirmed that Iraqi forces will pursue those responsible and “will not tolerate” any threat to Iraq’s sovereignty.

According to the ministry, the attack occurred at 1:55 a.m. local time, when 122mm Grad rockets launched from the outskirts of Baghdad struck Mohammed Alaa Air Base, destroying an Antonov-132 aircraft belonging to the Iraqi Air Force. No casualties were reported.

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News that security forces seized three launch platforms used in the attack near Baghdad International Airport, in the Jisr Diyala area on the al-Rusafa side of the capital.