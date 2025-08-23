ISIS releases video of shepherd’s execution in Nineveh

Shafaq News – Nineveh

ISIS released a video showing the execution of a shepherd from Nineveh Province, northern Iraq, a security source revealed on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News that the victim, Salman Fares Saba, had been kidnapped by the group last month, and was executed on charges of collaborating with security forces.

Iraq’s Ministry of Defense reported, on July 22, that military intelligence forces arrested seven ISIS members, including two women.