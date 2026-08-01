Four police officers detained over rape accusation in Al-Diwaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Diwaniyah

An investigation court judge in Al-Diwaniyah ordered the detention of a police officer and three police personnel pending investigation into accusations that they raped a female detainee at a police station, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The detention order followed statements the detainee gave during questioning, in which she accused the officer and the three personnel of sexually assaulting her inside al-Nahda police station.

The Al-Diwaniyah police command decided to form an investigative council to examine the conduct of the accused personnel after they were placed in detention on the judicial order.

No comment was available from the four detained men or anyone acting on their behalf.