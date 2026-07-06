Five Iraqi fishermen missing after Kuwaiti Coast Guard fire

Shafaq News- Basra

Five Iraqi fishermen from Al-Faw district in southern Basra lost contact after their boat was fired upon by a Kuwaiti Coast Guard patrol in Iraqi territorial waters, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

Preliminary information indicates that the fishermen were taken into Kuwaiti territory following the incident, with no confirmed reports on whether they were injured in the reported shooting.

Iraqi and Kuwaiti authorities have not issued official statements on the incident.

In May, the head of the Iraqi Fishermen Association in Basra told Shafaq News that Kuwaiti authorities opened fire on Iraqi fishermen near buoy No. 11 in the Khor Abdullah area, injuring two. Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense later said it had thwarted an attempted infiltration through its territorial waters and detained four people, without specifying their nationality or confirming whether the case was linked to the reported shooting.

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