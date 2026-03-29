Drone blast rocks central Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A booby-trapped drone crashed in central Baghdad, triggering an explosion in the Karrada district, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Initial information indicated the aircraft had been heading toward the US embassy before going down in Al-Wathiq Square in the capital.

No casualties were recorded in the preliminary assessment, while security units cordoned off the site and launched an immediate sweep of the area. No party has claimed responsibility.