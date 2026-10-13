Shafaq News- Al-Muthanna

A team from Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity on Tuesday arrested Nasser Kadhim Jabr, deputy minister of industry and minerals, while allegedly taking a bribe in Al-Muthanna province, a security source told Shafaq News.

The arrest comes amid Iraq’s Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat al-Fajr), a nationwide anti-corruption campaign launched on June 28 under Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi. Shafaq News documented at least 210 detentions involving officials, lawmakers, public employees, and business figures during the campaign’s first six weeks, while the government has not issued a continuously updated consolidated total.