Al-Esraa University president's home attacked after threats from armed group

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A sound grenade struck the home of Abd al-Razzaq al-Majidi, president of Al-Esraa University in Baghdad, on Friday, causing material damage but no injuries, according to a security source.

The attack hit al-Majidi's residence on Palestine Street in the Rusafa district, four days after he received direct threats from an armed group. The threats, issued last Monday, followed the university administration's refusal to approve the fraudulent passing of an engineering student in breach of ministerial regulations, according to a statement from the university.

During that earlier incident, more than 15 vehicles converged on al-Majidi's home in what the university described as a show of force. Members of the group demanded he present himself at their headquarters, using explicit threatening language. The confrontation left his family, including children, in a state of fear, the university said.

Iraqi authorities responded Tuesday by issuing an arrest warrant under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law against Nour al-Din Ahmad Mohsen Faraj, identified as the son of a leader of Kataib Hezbollah —an Iran-backed armed faction operating within Iraq's state-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

No group has claimed responsibility for Friday's attack. Whether the suspect named in the warrant is in custody remains unconfirmed.

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