Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraq’s Najaf Criminal Court sentenced 11 people convicted of drug trafficking to prison terms ranging from six to 10 years and imposed fines totaling about 100 million dinars ($76K+), a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

On August 26, one trafficker received life imprisonment and another was sentenced to eight years, while a June ruling imposed the death penalty in a case involving 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Across Iraq, authorities dismantled 378 drug-trafficking networks in the first half of 2026, including 59 international groups, and seized more than 1,977 kilograms of narcotics, according to the Interior Ministry. Courts recorded 3,553 drug-related convictions during the same period, including 58 death sentences and 236 life terms.

Read more: The Smuggler's Almanac: Iraq's war against narco-innovation