11 drug traffickers jailed in Iraq’s Najaf
Shafaq News- Najaf
Iraq’s Najaf Criminal Court sentenced 11 people convicted of drug trafficking to prison terms ranging from six to 10 years and imposed fines totaling about 100 million dinars ($76K+), a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.
On August 26, one trafficker received life imprisonment and another was sentenced to eight years, while a June ruling imposed the death penalty in a case involving 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.
Across Iraq, authorities dismantled 378 drug-trafficking networks in the first half of 2026, including 59 international groups, and seized more than 1,977 kilograms of narcotics, according to the Interior Ministry. Courts recorded 3,553 drug-related convictions during the same period, including 58 death sentences and 236 life terms.
Read more: The Smuggler's Almanac: Iraq's war against narco-innovation