What is the current landscape of crime in Iraq?

Shafaq News / As per the annual assessment and comparison of results conducted between 2021 and 2022, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior has observed an increase in the rates of economic crimes, such as fraud, theft, and cybercrimes like extortion, while concurrently noting a decline in violent crimes such as murder and kidnapping.

According to Maj. Gen. Khaled al-Mahnna, the spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, the ministry conducts yearly studies, evaluations, and analyses of crime rates. These findings subsequently inform the modification of annual strategic plans or five-year medium-term plans.

"As 2023 is still ongoing, the statistics are subject to change. However, upon comparing the crime rates between 2021 and 2022, it is evident that some crimes have experienced an increase, while others have shown a decrease," al-Mahnna informed the Shafaq News Agency.

According to al-Mahnna, the annual studies have revealed a decline in violent crimes, with analysts attributing this decrease to the enhanced expertise and employment of crime detection techniques by the police.

"On the other hand, crimes of an economic nature have seen an increase," he continued, emphasizing that the Ministry of Interior is actively working on developing methods, focusing on the infrastructure of certain police units, and planning for their reconstruction, armament, and training.

Specialists highlight that the political, legal, and judicial system in Iraq, following the events of 2003, has witnessed a loss of its influential control over the various aspects of the state. Concurrently, societal possession of weapons surged after the collapse of security and military institutions.

According to security expert Alaa al-Nashou', the United States military played a role in allowing Iraqi army warehouses to be accessed by civilians. Additionally, certain parties provided weapons to select tribes under the guise of protecting the political system.

"Taking into account the aforementioned factors, coupled with the ineffectiveness of executive and judicial bodies in prosecuting offenders, the authority of tribes over state affairs, and the interference of political parties in the judicial and law enforcement systems, all contribute to the escalation of criminal incidents," he informed the Shafaq News Agency.

In order to curb violence, Anas Akram Mohammed, a former member of the Human Rights Commission in Iraq, put forth several measures while attributing the high rates of violence and criminal incidents to various reasons:

Firstly, societal factors arise from the proliferation and exacerbation of negative phenomena within society, such as violence, begging, prostitution, drug abuse, child exploitation, family breakdown, illiteracy, suicide, and the inadequacy of religious leaders.

Secondly, organized crime, encompassing activities like drug trafficking, human trafficking, sexual slavery, cyber extortion, labor exploitation, and the unregulated availability of weapons, has significantly contributed to the surge in criminality.

Thirdly, there is a pressing need to amend and rectify laws pertaining to societal crimes, including the Child Protection Law, the Law on Combating Domestic Violence, the Law on Combating Drug Trafficking, the Human Trafficking Law, and the Law on Combating Forcible Disappearances.

Fourthly, it is essential to enhance the severity of penalties outlined in the amended Iraqi Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, as well as the laws addressing the crimes mentioned in its third paragraph, with the aim of safeguarding society.

Fifthly, the prevention of impunity for perpetrators of crimes mentioned in the aforementioned third paragraph should be ensured, regardless of political, partisan, governmental, tribal, or regional affiliations.

Sixthly, the Iraqi government must fulfill its international obligations as signatory to human rights conventions.

Seventhly, it is imperative for the Iraqi Government to align national legislation with international conventions pertaining to human rights.

Eighthly, assuming joint responsibility in formulating, implementing, and reviewing public policies, as well as rehabilitation, awareness, treatment, and accommodation programs, should be undertaken by ministries such as labor, interior, health, education, justice, migration and displacement, the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, and the National Institution for Human Rights in Iraq.

Ninthly, greater involvement of local civil society institutions, including NGOs, unions, and federations, should be encouraged.

Tenthly, close collaboration among executive bodies responsible for human rights, the National Institution for Human Rights, and local civil society institutions is crucial in formulating or enhancing the implementation of community-based psychological and value rehabilitation programs.

Eleventhly, it is essential to draw upon the expertise of international and UN organizations operating in Iraq to design or establish the implementation of psychological and community rehabilitation programs, thereby mitigating the impact of negative phenomena on society and reducing rates of violence and criminal incidents in Iraq.