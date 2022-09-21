What do you know about fake ID cards in Iraq?

Shafaq News / Special security permits, colloquially known as badges, have become increasingly pervasive in the Iraqi community even among people with no security attributes. With a few powerful connections, some people are prized security clearances from security bodies they do not belong to most of the time.

The Iraqi penal code unleashes a torrent of punishments that varies in accordance with the level of the badge, the recipient, the purpose, and the party that issues it.

Majid Majbas, a law professor at Maysan University, told Shafaq News agency that a fake ID card holder is usually charged with one of three types of felonies, the first of which is forgery.

"It is basically forging a party-specific ID card, either with the institution's assistance or without, to be used in illegal activities. This is pure forgery."

The second case is identity theft, since it involves actions like issuing an ID card to acquire privileges or claim to exercise a certain profession. In this case, the offender is charged with identity theft. Again, the court will have the power to determine whether the offense merits the maximum or least punishment based on the Penal Code.

The third and final case, according to Majbas, "is listed under the penalty of fraud, where many people fall prey to those pretending to be affiliated with certain parties."

"Sometimes, people provide fake ID cards in exchange for financial or moral compensation, or even a job opportunity. In these cases, the convicts are charged with fraud and organized crime. The court has the discretion to assess the criminal act and issue the appropriate sentence."

The legal expert concluded, "The issue is limited to these three crimes. The perpetrators here are the person who obtains a fake ID card and the person who provides it."