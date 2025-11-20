WHO: 800M+ women face violence globally

Shafaq News – Geneva

Nearly 840 million women worldwide have experienced intimate partner or sexual violence — a crisis that has seen almost no progress in two decades — according to a new World Health Organization (WHO)-led report.

The study finds that 316 million women were abused by a partner in the last 12 months alone, while 263 million have suffered non-partner sexual violence since age 15, exposing what UN agencies describe as a neglected and severely underfunded global emergency.

Funding for prevention, it notes, has dropped to just 0.2% of global development aid even as risks rise in conflict-affected and climate-vulnerable regions.

“Violence against women is one of humanity’s oldest and most pervasive injustices,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned, calling for urgent political commitment.

