Unconventional gifts, Eid traditions emerge in Iraq and Arab countries

Shafaq News/ In Iraq and other Arab and Islamic countries, "Eidiyah" is an ancient annual tradition involving the exchange of cash or material gifts given to children and sometimes adults. However, this Eid has seen some unexpected gifts and surprises, including an engagement approval, a stove lighter, and more.

A Gift with Meaning

A 34-year-old woman named Umm Zahra from Karbala received an unusual Eid gift from her husband: a stove lighter. She told Shafaq News Agency that although the gift may seem strange, it holds significant meaning, as she frequently misplaces stove lighters and forgets where she has placed them.

Long-awaited Engagement

Another unexpected gift was given to a 28-year-old woman named Shahla from Babil. Her engagement had been delayed for years, with her father constantly rejecting a close relative's proposal despite the suitor's repeated attempts. This Eid, her father handed her an envelope expected to contain money, as per tradition. However, this year's Eidiyah turned out to be the best and most beautiful, as the envelope contained a note stating, "I approve of your engagement."

Useful Gifts

Umm Ali, a grandmother of 21 grandchildren from Karbala, changed the usual monetary Eidiyah for children this year. To prevent them from spending it on harmful and annoying fireworks, she opted for more practical gifts. Umm Ali explained that she bought paintboxes and sketchbooks for the children to learn from, ensuring a quieter and more peaceful environment in the house and the neighborhood in general.

Outside the box

In a related incident, some social media users shared pictures of a grandfather distributing Eidiyah to children using a "fingerprint" system to prevent beneficiaries from receiving the gift multiple times. This funny idea elicited various reactions from users.

Psychological Impact

Psychology researcher Kazim Salman told Shafaq News Agency that Eidiyah or gifts given during celebrations have a significant psychological impact on recipients, whether young or old. He emphasized that the value of the Eidiyah or gift lies not in its price but in its sentimental worth, making its psychological impact much greater than its material one.

The Origin of "Eidiyah"

It is said that the origin of Eidiyah dates back to the Fatimid era when rulers would distribute money and clothes to the public during Eid al-Fitr celebrations. Back then, the practice was known as "al-Rusoom" and "al-Tawse'ah." Princes would also give children golden dinars and gifts on this occasion.