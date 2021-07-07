Report: ISIS targets electricity lines in Iraq to spread mayhem

Shafaq News / Iraqi security forces have a new problem to deal with, as ISIS terrorists have been attacking electric power lines, usually the kind that travel long distances on large pylons. The worldwide jihadist group has attacked dozens in recent weeks.

Now Iraq says that it ambushed some of the terrorists near the city of Hit. It has succeeded in thwarting attacks in Diyala province.

For Iraq, this is only a minor respite in a hot summer where it appears that not enough electricity is being generated. Blackouts are normal. Iran is also not transferring electricity to Iraq because it has a crisis. ISIS has started attacking this infrastructure as a way to send a message that it still controls the countryside.

Many Iraqis use generators or are forced to go without electricity when this happens.

"About 44 to 45 electricity towers in Iraq have been targeted by terrorists in recent days, most of which have been repaired,” say local reports.

Meanwhile, in other parts of Iraq, there have been increasing attacks on US forces by pro-Iran militias. ISIS is also attacking Iraqi checkpoints in some parts of the country. This means that Iraq faces numerous challenges to its basic security.

Iran is trying to grab parts of Iraq and pressure the US to leave; ISIS is trying to grab another part. Stuck in the middle are ordinary Iraqis, the autonomous Kurdistan region and areas where people want a respite from decades of war and privation.

Reuters: the Jerusalem Post