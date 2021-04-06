Report: Can the Gulf balance Iran in Iraq?

Category: Report

Date: 2021-04-06T09:54:01+0000

Shafaq News / The Jerusalem Post Israeli newspaper said that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi must take a careful position, "as he goes hat in hand to the Gulf hoping for more support from Riyadh and the UAE." "Months ago there were rumors in Iraq about increasing investment from Saudi Arabia. This has caused controversy among pro-Iran Shi’ites who not only oppose Riyadh but have accused Gulf states of supporting Sunni Islamist extremists in the past in Iraq. That may no longer be true as the Gulf states want stability in Iraq, but it is still the Iranian talking point", the article said. It added, "Over the past five years the US has tried to bring Iraq closer to Riyadh. This was accomplished despite almost two decades of acrimony after the Gulf War. Borders were reopened, and flights resumed along with diplomacy. Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr even met with the Saudis in 2017 and allegedly encouraged less incitement against Riyadh. Al-Kadhimi, who has had a difficult time since coming to office last year, arrived in Saudi Arabia several days ago. The pro-Iranian militias have threatened him and continue to attack US bases." The newspaper pointed out that Al-Kadhimi looks "unable to control the militias", noting that he wants strategic dialogue with the US and hopes for more support from the Biden administration. Moreover, the article went on to say, "He said on Sunday that his visit to the UAE is part of his government’s approach to strengthen the country’s ties with the Arab region,” according to The National in the UAE, where Kadhimi was received by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy supreme commander of the Armed Forces." “As part of my government’s approach to enhance Iraq’s regional and international relations, I am today in the UAE with an official delegation,” Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter. Sheikh Mohammed hosted an official reception ceremony at Qasr Al Watan, which included a 21-gun salute, honor guard and the national anthems of the UAE and Iraq, The National reported. “The UAE remains committed to supporting stability and progress for Iraq and its people,” Sheikh Mohammed said. The article explained, "Despite the talk of fraternal relations, it is unclear what more the UAE and Riyadh can do in Iraq. The country is divided, but the Gulf states might choose to help rebuild areas damaged in the war against ISIS or invest in the Kurdistan Region." "It remains to be seen if Al-Kadhimi can return with more than the traditional lip service. On the to-do list: Bring stability, fight COVID-19 and make Iraq a prosperous, secure country again", it concluded.

