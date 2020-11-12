"Kurdistan..The crossing towards survival", a Book documenting four years of the counter-terrorism’s history

Shafaq News/ In his book, "Kurdistan.. The crossing towards survival", Bakhtiyar Shakhi relied on an important stage in the Kurdish people’s modern history in Kurdistan.

“The book recounts four years of sad events and tragedies.. Four years of Kurdistan’s people’s sacrifices in the fight against ISIS”, Shakhi said to Shafaq News agency.

In his book, Shakhi discussed ISIS attacks on Kurdistan in 2014, the three years of resistance by the Peshmerga forces to keep the threat of ISIS out of Kurdistan –as well as to liberate the Kurdish-majority areas outside Kurdistan (the disputed areas), the Kurdish independence referendum on September 25th, 2017. In addition, he also mentioned the federal government’s redeployment of security forces in Kirkuk and the disputed areas on October 16th.. The author described the federal government’s action as a "conspiracy" against Kurdistan.

The author also stated that the title of the book is derived from a speech by Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, in Kurdistan’s parliament in mid-2014 when he said, "The Kurdish liberation movement’s main slogan was (Kurdistan or death), but now, Kurdistan has gone beyond death and annihilation.. So our struggle must be for survival”.

"Under the influence of President Barzani’s sayings; the title of this book was born”, added Shakhi.

Journalist Bakhtiyar Shakhi devoted fifteen chapters of the book to talk about the challenges faced by Kurdistan when ISIS attacked it, how ISIS emerged, the destruction of ISIS by the Peshmerga forces, the formation of the International Coalition for the Protection of Kurdistan, Kurdistan’s preparations to meet the new challenges, the independence file, the Kurdish referendum, what happened after October 16th, 2017, the chronology of messages and speeches, and the meetings of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani.

The book was published in three languages, Kurdish, Arabic, and English.. It is about 700 pages; half of which is devoted to images of the Peshmerga battles against ISIS -with images of Kurdish leaders killed during the war with ISIS, visits by Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan’s President Nechirvan Barzani, Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to the fronts of combat, as well as leaders, presidents, and defense ministers of European countries and America who have visited Kurdistan over the past four years and met with Kurdish leaders.

According to Azad Jundiyani, a former leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), "the writer documented the role of the Kurdish political leadership in initiating the first steps of cooperation -between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi forces in the liberation of areas under ISIS control, the post-ISIS period, and the regional independence referendum”.