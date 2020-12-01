Khan Hammu Al-Qaddu’s music declares the restoration of life in the Old City of Mosul

Shafaq News/ At first glance, you would think the war did not set foot in the Khan Hammu Al-Qaddu’s court, as the scenes of destruction that once invaded the place, no longer exist.

After terrorism wanted to overthrow the identity of this ancient and heritage city; the music repulsed to announce the restoration of life, and the musicians’ strings moved for the first time after the roar of cannons and bombs subsided three years ago.

Khan Hammu Al-Qaddu is one of the important khans in Mosul, built by the Al-Qaddu’s in the year (1300 Ah/1882 AD) and was a verse in Mosul’s architecture.. With an area of more than 379 square meters and two floors, it contains 45 shops, 19 closets, and 5 massive offices, and in front of them is the courtyard.

Among these 140 years old monuments, a group of musicians and artists from inside and outside Iraq gathered for the first concert inside Khan Hammu Al-Qaddo; sponsored by The Work for Hope organization and in partnership with the Writers' Forum Foundation.

Big audience

The concert was attended by a group of artists, most notably Anwar Abu Drag, the famous Iraqi Jawza (musical instrument) player. He came from Belgium to Mosul to perform.

Abu Drag told Shafaq News agency that he was very happy to celebrate the concert inside Mosul -specifically in the old city, as it witnessed the heaviest war in modern history.

He promised that he would repeat this experience and hoped to perform more concerts in Mosul.

Music culture

Harith Yassin, one of Mosul's youth contributors, said to Shafaq News agency that Mosul needs a music culture and a revival of the concerts’ spirit to forget the horrors and tragedies of the past years, "The success of this concert today -in light of all the challenges and circumstances of the COVİD-19 pandemic, will resonate and convey a wonderful message about Mosul. This place is one of the oldest heritage khans, and reconstructing it in its old architectural style is a great message about Mosul’s people’s will and their attachment to the identity of their city”.

"The presence of all these artists and musicians from places outside Iraq will convey a message that Mosul is safe and there is no place for terrorism. We need to convey this image to the world”, Harith added.

The Return of Hope

Mohammed Hussein, a resident of the Old City, said that he had never expected to witness a concert performed by figures from outside the country, in a place that -two years ago, was full of bombs and the remains of ISIS’s militants, "Today, I forgot everything when I listened to traditional music and songs.. I feel that hope exists and life will return to our regions”.

New mechanisms for society

"One of the most important mechanisms, by which society is properly formulated is music and art”, said Ibrahim Al-Taie, a cultural activist.

"Music brought together two categories today on the threshold of the concert.. There was a religious band that provided religious songs and poetry of Al-Andalus, and participants from outside Nineveh also presented Iraqi heritage songs for various Arab, Kurdish, and Turkmen components. The expansion of such an area is very important”, Ibrahim added.

He also pointed out, "Mosul’s people need music in their city.. this initiative has many messages, including highlighting this city and conveying the beautiful image of it. Anyone who sees such a concert in the center of a city formerly accused of terrorism, will not believe what was said in the past. Mosul today deserves a lot of initiatives as it has suffered a lot”.