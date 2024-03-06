Karbala's Ramadan tradition: spreading joy through food baskets

Shafaq News/ The holy month of Ramadan is a time for giving and sharing. The tradition of distributing food baskets to needy people is taken to heart in the Iraqi city of Karbala.

"This is the 20th year that our foundation has been working with benefactors and volunteers to prepare Ramadan baskets for fasting families," said Hashim al-Mutri, head of a charity organization in Karbala.

"There are also hundreds of other organizations and well-off individuals who prepare food and Ramadan baskets to help needy families during the holy month."

The baskets typically contain a variety of staple foods, such as rice, flour, sugar, oil, and lentils. Some baskets also include meat, poultry, and eggs.

"The Ramadan baskets vary according to need and generosity," said al-Mutri. "Some baskets contain ten basic food items, while others contain 16 to 17 basic and secondary items."

The tradition of distributing food baskets is not unique to Karbala. It is a common practice throughout the Muslim world. But in Karbala, it has taken on a special significance.

"Karbala is known for its social solidarity during Ramadan," said Um Ali, a city resident. "Even people with limited income contribute to preparing Ramadan baskets, which reach most parts of the governorate, even those far from the center."

"The baskets include rice, oil, lentils, and other basic materials," she added. "This year, chicken, eggs, and noodles have been added, and sometimes baskets are sent to other governorates such as Babil and Al-Diwaniyah."

The importance of Ramadan baskets is particularly evident in light of the difficult economic conditions that Iraq has been facing in recent years.

"The distribution of Ramadan baskets is a recurring tradition in Karbala every Ramadan," said Um Aliyah, a widow who supports her family of five children. "Some also give money, clothes, eggs, chicken, meat, and fish."

"Our lives change in Ramadan," she added. "Almost every day in the holy month, the doorbell rings with help for us. Some restaurants also hold a breakfast banquet for needy families, and even owners of grocery stores and fruit and vegetable shops collect Ramadan baskets. So in Ramadan, we are satisfied and do not need anything in light of these aids."