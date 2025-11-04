Iraq’s longest calm in decades faces test at ballot box

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq heads into its November 11 parliamentary elections amid its longest stretch of stability in two decades, with optimism growing that the country may finally be turning a corner.

Yet, a recent report by Deutsche Welle questions whether this new sense of calm and confidence will be reflected at the ballot box — or bring tangible political change.

The German outlet cited a Gallup survey showing that 55% of Iraqis now trust their government — one of the highest levels in the Middle East, surpassed only by Iran and Jordan. The report also quoted UN envoy Mohamed al-Hassan telling the Security Council that Iraq “today is not the Iraq of 20 years ago, or even five,” describing a nation that is “more secure, stable, and open” despite ongoing challenges.

Across Baghdad, citizens share cautious optimism. “Iraq is in its best shape ever,” said Khudair al-Ali, a young oil worker, while acknowledging persistent issues such as damaged roads and traffic congestion. Civil servant Mustafa Hussein described small but meaningful administrative improvements: “I registered my car online, and they came to my house to deliver the plate. That’s new.”

For some, these changes are reason enough to return to the polls. Haddad, a Baghdad resident who last voted in 2005, said he plans to cast his ballot “because of this man,” referring to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. Many Iraqis view al-Sudani as a capable technocrat who has balanced rival factions while advancing infrastructure and services.

Still, Deutsche Welle noted, the key question is whether stability and reconstruction will translate into higher turnout. Voter participation has declined steadily since 2005, when 80% of Iraqis voted in the first post-Saddam election. Analysts warn that the 2025 vote could record the lowest turnout since 2003.

