Iraq's Women: Fighting for rights in a patriarchal stronghold

Shafaq News/ As the world marks International Women’s Day, Iraqi women continue to achieve milestones over the past two decades, but challenges persist in realizing full rights due to legal, social, and political obstacles. Despite these achievements, a deeply entrenched patriarchal mindset remains one of the biggest social barriers.

A report by CEOWORLD magazine in April 2024 ranked Iraq 10th in the Arab world and 123rd globally in terms of the best countries for women to live in.

Additionally, Iraq ranks 168th among nations that mistreat women, according to a study conducted by Georgetown University’s Institute for Women, Peace, and Security. The study, covering 177 countries, classifies Iraq among the worst in human rights violations, particularly concerning women’s rights.

According to the institute, one in five women in the worst-ranked countries experiences domestic violence, while six out of ten face economic crises and poverty. Furthermore, maternal mortality rates remain high, with 540 deaths per 100,000 births due to inadequate healthcare measures.

Political Achievements

Despite challenges, Iraqi women have made remarkable political gains. Former Minister of State for Women’s Affairs and women’s rights activist Bushra Al-Zuwaini highlighted key achievements since the 2003 political transition.

“For the first time in Iraq’s history, women now hold 96 seats (out of 329) in Parliament, a milestone since the establishment of the Iraqi monarchy,” Al-Zuwaini told Shafaq News.

She noted that Iraq’s current government includes a female finance minister [Taif Sami], a first for the country, in addition to 111 female directors-general, five deputy ministers, and 122 women serving as judges and prosecutors. Women have also gained a foothold in executive positions, marking a notable success in political representation.

On the legislative front, Al-Zuwaini said Iraq has passed 13 laws supporting women, the latest being the Yazidi Female Survivors Law, which recognizes the atrocities committed against Yazidi women by ISIS. Additionally, an amendment to parliamentary membership rules now requires that if a female MP vacates her seat, another woman must replace her, regardless of the quota.

However, Al-Zuwaini stressed that women’s progress remains below expectations due to legal gaps that need addressing. “Many laws require amendments, particularly the Penal Code, which contradicts Article 14 of the Constitution by discriminating between men and women. Some penalties for women are harsher than those for men. There is also an urgent need to review the Personal Status Law,” she added.

Social and political barriers persist, she said, explaining that many male politicians see women as competitors rather than partners in governance. “Iraqi society still has a deeply ingrained patriarchal mentality that assumes men are more competent, even though many jobs require intellectual rather than physical strength. This mindset remains the biggest social challenge for Iraqi women.”

Challenges in the Workforce

Despite efforts to integrate into the workforce, female participation in Iraq remains among the lowest in the Middle East and North Africa at just 11%, according to the World Bank and the International Labour Organization.

Azhhar Al-Dulaimi, civil activist and head of the Al-Asal Organization for Women and Child Empowerment said women face discrimination in employment opportunities, legal and regulatory challenges, and a lack of work-life balance.

“There is immense pressure on working women, with little consideration for their family responsibilities,” Al-Dulaimi told Shafaq News. She pointed to limited job opportunities for women and difficulty in securing leadership positions. “Women are rarely granted high-ranking roles, and their participation in economic and political decision-making remains limited due to persistent gender inequality.”

This imbalance, she said, prevents women from influencing crucial decisions and limits their ability to balance political responsibilities with family obligations.

Continued Rights Violations

Beyond politics and employment, women face other rights violations, including domestic and social violence. Al-Dulaimi highlighted legal provisions that contribute to the issue, such as recent amendments to the Personal Status Law that “weaken women’s rights in child custody, inheritance, and financial support.”

“Traditional and tribal customs place additional pressure on women in Iraq’s conservative society,” she said, noting that these cultural norms often undermine legal protections.

Iraqi journalist and activist Lina Ali echoed these concerns, saying Iraqi women’s struggles have worsened over time, particularly regarding work and family life. “There is an urgent need for protective legislation, as seen in other countries. However, in Iraq, women’s rights continue to be stripped away as time passes,” she told Shafaq News.

Ali cited recently enacted laws that she described as oppressive to women. “While we celebrate International Women’s Day, new restrictive laws have been passed that curtail women’s rights. For example, the amendment to the Personal Status Law removes the requirement for a first wife’s consent before a husband takes a second wife. This amendment was voted on before completing its religious and legal review.”

She also criticized female lawmakers in Parliament, saying many prioritize their parties’ interests over women’s rights. “Most female MPs follow their political parties’ male-dominated agendas. This was evident when the Women’s Committee was the first to support legislation that stripped mothers of their custody rights.”

Ali argued that independent female MPs who opposed these laws faced retaliation, including smear campaigns and political marginalization, considering that women in Parliament are often “controlled rather than empowered.” Those who voice opposition, according to her, particularly independent MPs, have been targeted through defamation campaigns, “as seen recently with several female lawyers who merely expressed their views on the law.”

“Some decision-makers believe that increasing women’s rights puts their power at risk. As a result, they work to limit women’s opportunities, reduce their access to jobs, and confine them to traditional roles. They resist any privileges granted to women, often justifying their stance with references to customs or religion, even though honoring women is a fundamental principle of faith.”