Iran shifts strategy in Iraq: From hard power to political integration

Iran is recalibrating its playbook in Iraq, moving from overt military influence to deeper political and economic integration, as mounting Western and regional pressure reshapes Tehran’s approach to its key neighbor.

According to a report by Amwaj, Iran is now pursuing a dual-track strategy: embedding allied factions and figures more firmly into Iraq’s political system, while quietly strengthening select armed groups as insurance against future instability.

The analysis suggests Tehran’s current posture reflects a broader regional reassessment following its 12-day confrontation with Israel in June and subsequent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Faced with growing isolation, Iran appears to be hedging its bets — investing in influence that costs less and attracts less backlash.

Iran’s allied Iraqi factions refrained from joining Tehran’s war with Israel, reportedly at Iran’s request and under pressure from Iraq’s ruling Coordination Framework and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who sought to prevent Iraq from being drawn into regional conflict.

The restraint, the report argues, also underscores internal fractures within Iraq’s Shiite political camp. Al-Sudani’s efforts to secure a second term have strained relations with Iran-aligned leaders who once helped elevate him. As a result, the once-solid Coordination Framework coalition is now seen as fractured beyond repair.

