ILO: public employment programs can rebuild Iraq's infrastructure and promote social cohesion

Shafaq News/ Iraq's ongoing economic and social challenges, stemming from years of conflict and instability, demand innovative solutions. In a recent report, the International Labour Organization (ILO) reflects on the role that public works programs can play in promoting decent employment and rebuilding the country's infrastructure.

The report, titled “Reflections on Experiences of the International Labour Organization: Towards Promoting Decent Employment for Public Works Programmes in Iraq”, draws on the insights of Mito Tsukamoto, Branch Chief of Employment Investment at the ILO.

The National Public Works Program (NPEP) in Iraq is positioned as a remarkable initiative aimed at addressing the nation's high unemployment rates, particularly among vulnerable groups such as women, youth, and displaced persons while improving Iraq's infrastructure.

“Public works programmes have been used globally to stimulate economic growth and reconstruction,” Tsukamoto explains, adding that these programmes not only create immediate job opportunities but also invest in essential services and achieve broader socio-economic objectives.

Lessons from Global Experiences

The ILO, in collaboration with Iraq’s Ministry of Planning, recently held a consultative workshop in Erbil to discuss the design and implementation of a national public employment programme. The workshop brought together government officials, civil society organizations, and development experts to review both local and international best practices. Public employment programmes (PEPs), Tsukamoto explains, “are state (or donor)-funded programmes that create employment contributing to the public good, outside of normal public service, and complement existing delivery mechanisms.”

The report draws on the success of similar programmes in countries such as India, South Africa, Yemen, and Egypt. “We have seen the implementation of similar programmes, using social development funds in Yemen and Egypt, regional public works programmes in Jordan, Turkey, and Syria,” Tsukamoto notes. These initiatives, while not always fully funded, have successfully created local job opportunities, particularly for vulnerable groups.

One notable example mentioned in the report is Iraq's own “Employment Intensive Investment Programme” in Duhok, which has made significant progress in infrastructure development and green works. The program is credited with improving public services while offering decent employment opportunities.

Key Design Principles

Drawing from international experiences, Tsukamoto mentioned three aspects of public employment programmes: careful design, performance monitoring, and ongoing adjustments. She stresses the importance of clear and realistic objectives, as well as inclusivity and appropriate wage standards. “One of the key lessons is embedding decent work principles and effective targeting of women, youth, and the disabled into such programmes,” she states, stressing that ensuring fair wages and equality in the workplace is essential for long-term success.

Building Iraq’s Infrastructure and Social Cohesion

A well-designed National Public Employment Programme in Iraq has the potential to address multiple challenges, from unemployment to infrastructure deficits. Tsukamoto notes that these programmes can “rebuild vital infrastructure, from roads and schools to water systems,” while also supporting climate change initiatives through green works. Additionally, the report highlights the potential for PEPs to increase care services in local communities, offering equal opportunities to both men and women.

According to the ILO report, the programme could also foster regional stability by creating jobs in conflict-affected areas, contributing to local economic recovery and social cohesion. However, Tsukamoto cautions that the programme must target the right beneficiaries, including the poor, women, youth, disabled, and displaced persons, to achieve meaningful poverty reduction.

Recommendations for Implementation

The ILO report provides several key recommendations for the successful implementation of Iraq's National Public Employment Programme. First, it calls for investment in building the capacity of local institutions to manage and implement the programme effectively. This includes training both workers and supervisors and ensuring the availability of technical expertise. The programme must also align with Iraq’s broader national development goals, such as poverty reduction and regional stability.

Three key opportunities identified in the report include: infrastructure development, restoration of Iraq’s ecosystems, and expansion of services prioritized by local communities. The report stresses that the programme should not be designed solely as a short-term crisis response but as a long-term development strategy that fosters social inclusion and policy coherence.

However, Tsukamoto warns that public employment programmes must strike a balance between competing objectives. “Although PEPs can achieve multiple objectives simultaneously, achieving them all is not a given,” she cautions, stressing the importance of careful consideration to avoid overloading the programme with too many goals.

"By adhering to these recommendations, Iraq's National Public Employment Programme can become a key tool in addressing unemployment and achieving sustainable development," Tsukamoto concluded.