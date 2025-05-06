Historic Baghdad house of Agatha Christie nears ruin

Shafaq News/ Overlooking the Tigris River in the Karradat Mariam district of western Baghdad, a once-grand Ottoman-era house bearing the warning “Danger: At Risk of Collapse” continues to quietly mark a forgotten chapter of literary and archaeological history.

This now-dilapidated building once hosted famed British crime novelist Agatha Christie during her stay in Iraq in the mid-20th century.

A Literary Landmark in Decay

From the outside, the house appears fragile and partially ruined, yet passersby still regard it as one of the most beautiful buildings on the street. It served as a resting place for Christie and her archaeologist husband, Max Mallowan, during their excavation expeditions across Iraq and Syria.

“This house is a registered heritage property, but it remains under private ownership,” said Iyad Kazem, Director General of the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage, in comments to Shafaq News. “According to Law No. 55 of 2002, public funds cannot be allocated to restore private properties unless legally acquired.”

Kazem explained that the government has repeatedly offered to purchase the house from its current owner, Humam Al-Qaraghouli, who has consistently refused. “He insists on restoring it himself in cooperation with international organizations,” Kazem said, noting that recent contact with the owner was made through the Prime Minister’s Office just last month.

An Endangered Cultural Treasure

The home, once described by late Palestinian writer Jabra Ibrahim Jabra as “one of the finest Ottoman-era houses,” features a two-story layout with wooden ceilings, a narrow upper balcony, and a courtyard flanked by towering date palms. However, parts of the roof have collapsed, and its structural integrity now poses a danger to pedestrians and nearby buildings.

Local activist Dhekra Sarsam, who lives adjacent to the house, confirmed its deteriorating condition. “It’s beautiful, but the upper level is collapsing. It’s dangerous,” she told Shafaq News.

A Source of Inspiration

Christie, who authored 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections, stayed at the house during her time with the British archaeological mission in Nineveh. Scholars and biographers note that the Baghdad residence heavily influenced her work, with references to it appearing in her novel They Came to Baghdad.

Iraqi archaeologist Mehdi Al-Badiri said the house previously belonged to Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein, the brother of King Faisal I of Iraq. “Christie called it the house of the king in her novel,” he noted.

Christie herself reminisced about the home in her autobiography, describing it as “a delightful old Turkish house on the west bank of the Tigris.” She wrote fondly of its cool courtyard, high palms brushing the balcony, and the surrounding date groves watered by small canals.

Preservation Challenges

The home’s future remains uncertain. Al-Qaraghouli, the current owner, says he purchased the property three years ago and has recently agreed with the British Embassy in Baghdad to collaborate on its restoration.

Meanwhile, heritage advocates express frustration with laws that prevent intervention in privately owned historic buildings. “Many important sites like this one remain off-limits to restoration,” said cultural expert Amer Junaid, calling for updated legislation to enable public-private partnerships in heritage preservation.