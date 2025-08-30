Children with ADHD often given medication too quickly, study finds

Shafaq News – Washington

Young children in the United States diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are being prescribed medication too soon after diagnosis, contrary to medical guidelines, according to a Stanford Medicine-led study.

The analysis, published in JAMA Network Open, examined electronic health records for more than 712,000 children aged three to five between 2016 and 2023. Researchers identified 9,708 children diagnosed with ADHD and found that 42.2 percent were prescribed medication within one month, while only 14.1 percent received treatment more than six months later.

Clinical guidelines recommend that children aged four and five begin with six months of behavioral therapy before medication is considered. Behavioral therapy helps children develop skills for daily functioning and also benefits families, the study noted.

“This practice is concerning, because we know starting ADHD treatment with a behavioral approach is beneficial,” said Dr. Yair Bannett, the study’s lead author and assistant professor of pediatrics at Stanford University. “We never think of medication as the only solution for ADHD.”

ADHD is a developmental disorder characterized by hyperactivity, impulsive behavior, and difficulty focusing. Symptoms typically appear before age 12. In the United States, an estimated 11.4 percent of children between three and 17 years old have been diagnosed with the condition.

While most children respond well to a combination of behavioral therapy and medications such as Ritalin or Concerta, stimulant drugs can cause irritability, aggression, and emotional changes. These side effects often prompt parents to discontinue treatment.

The researchers emphasized that early identification and appropriate treatment improve academic outcomes and help children prepare for adulthood, including maintaining employment and stable relationships. However, they cautioned that the study was limited to US data, and its findings may not apply elsewhere.