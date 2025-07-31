Bloodshed over a bureaucratic post: Iraq’s system turns governance into a battleground

Shafaq News

A violent standoff in southern Baghdad on Sunday has once again laid bare the dangerous entrenchment of Iraq’s political patronage system, where public office is often treated not as a vehicle for public service but as a commodity to be possessed—sometimes by force.

The clash occurred at the Baghdad Agriculture Directorate in the Dora district, where a newly appointed director attempted to assume office. Rather than a routine administrative transition, the attempt led to a deadly confrontation. The incumbent official refused to vacate his post, reportedly prompting the new appointee to summon an armed group to enforce his claim. The incident ended in bloodshed, but the shock it delivered extended far beyond Dora: it offered a visceral illustration of a political culture in which office-holding is both lucrative and fiercely defended.

From Public Service to Political Asset

This violent episode is not an isolated event, but a symptom of a broader political and administrative pathology. As former Member of Parliament Rahim al-Darraji told Shafaq News, Iraq’s current political system has transformed public office into a personal investment. “These positions are no longer about serving citizens,” he said. “They’re about accessing state funds, securing contracts, and distributing benefits among the officeholder’s family, party, and loyalists.”

The roots of this phenomenon lie in Iraq’s post-2003 political architecture, particularly the muhasasa system—a formulaic distribution of power among ethno-sectarian and political blocs. While intended to ensure inclusivity in the wake of Saddam Hussein’s fall, muhasasa has instead hardened party control over state institutions.

Ministerial and bureaucratic posts are treated as political spoils, allocated based on electoral muscle or factional bargaining rather than competence or service delivery.

This practice has deeply eroded institutional functionality. Officials are often selected not for their technical expertise, but because they can be trusted to direct state resources back to the party that appointed them. This turns bureaucratic appointments into zero-sum contests where rotation of office is viewed as a loss of political capital—leading to fiercely resisted removals and frequent power struggles within ministries and local departments.

No One Resigns Voluntarily

The resulting climate of entitlement and impunity has made the concept of resignation largely foreign to Iraq’s political culture. Former MP Kazem al-Sayyadi was blunt, “No one gives up a position willingly—only if forced by their party or to avoid a scandal.”

Political analyst Mohammed al-Rubaie drew a sobering contrast between Iraq and functioning democracies. “In other countries, officials resign if they underperform or fail the public. In Iraq, even when disasters occur and lives are lost, no one steps down. There is no culture of responsibility,” he told Shafaq News.

The real issue, al-Rubaie added, is the armor of political protection. “When officials know their party will shield them, they act with impunity. Accountability becomes meaningless.”

Indeed, the normalization of impunity has created a vicious cycle: officials who perform poorly or engage in corruption are rarely disciplined, especially if they belong to powerful blocs. This detachment from accountability further incentivizes the commodification of office—and in cases like the Dora confrontation, turns routine appointments into high-stakes turf wars.

Weak Legal Instruments, Weaker Enforcement

While Iraqi law does provide mechanisms for administrative accountability, its application is inconsistent and often politicized. Legal expert Mohammed Jumaa explained that while higher-ranking officials can transfer or dismiss subordinates, the law does not obligate resignation even in cases of proven misconduct. “The Discipline Law for state employees includes sanctions for negligence, but enforcement is selective,” he noted.

This selectivity often stems from the very networks that fuel Iraq’s patronage system. Superiors may hesitate to discipline underperforming officials who belong to the same political faction. As a result, laws intended to uphold administrative integrity are undermined from within, rendering them largely symbolic in cases where political interests are at stake.

The gap between legal authority and actual enforcement has allowed a culture to flourish in which public positions are treated as property, not responsibility. And when legal means of transition fail—as in Dora—armed coercion becomes the fallback.

A Broader Pattern of Institutional Decay

Though dramatic, the Dora incident is not exceptional. Similar confrontations have been reported in provinces across Iraq, particularly in departments where control over contracts, permits, or public employment carries economic weight. Such offices are often operated as extensions of party influence, rather than neutral service providers.

This pattern has had cumulative consequences. Citizens face decaying services, widespread corruption, and rising public distrust, while political actors use administrative positions as levers of power consolidation. The result is a state structure hollowed out from within, where formal institutions exist but are manipulated through informal networks and personalistic politics.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.