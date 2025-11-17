Biryashki: A new Kurdish-flavored treat captivates al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News

In one of Al-Sulaymaniyah’s bustling alleys, residents flock to a small shop that has become known as the only place in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq offering “Biryashki” in a developed, professional version.

The eatery has captured the attention of young people and fast-food enthusiasts alike.

Despite its modest appearance, the project tells a story of local creativity, beginning with an idea from abroad that gradually took root in the city’s memory.

“Biryashki” is a pastry filled with meat, cheese, or potatoes, with origins in Russia and Eastern Europe. In Al-Sulaymaniyah, however, it has been transformed into a distinctive local dish, thanks to a soft dough prepared daily and carefully balanced fresh fillings.

The combination of recipe development, growing popularity, and an increasing customer base has made biryashki more than just a meal. Today, it serves as a model for a youth-led initiative that started with a simple idea and became a daily stop for residents, showcasing local creativity and the ability of young entrepreneurs to build impactful small businesses.

An Idea from Abroad

Taha Ahmed, one of the project founders, told Shafaq News, “The idea of Biryashki wasn’t known here in this way. A few years ago, a friend from Iranian Kurdistan kept talking to me about a popular street pastry there. After trying it, I thought of bringing it to Al-Sulaymaniyah, but with our own touch.”

He added that they went through many experiments, adjusting the dough and filling multiple times until reaching a final recipe they consider the best. Over time, the shop became known for a flavor that cannot be found elsewhere in the Region or in Iraq.

Ahmed also highlighted the commitment required for such projects: “Small businesses like this need constant hygiene, fresh ingredients, continuous oversight, and time management skills.”

Regular Customers, Unique Taste

Just steps from the shop’s entrance, customer Sardar Hasan waits for his turn. He told Shafaq News that he has been a regular since trying biryashki for the first time. “The taste is really different. The dough is light and doesn’t absorb oil, and the filling is perfectly balanced. I try many fast foods, but this dish has a uniqueness. The price is very reasonable, it’s filling, and it’s served cleanly,” he added.

Sardar said that such meals reflect a new movement in the city and show that young people can create simple yet impactful innovations.

In another corner, customer Youssef Mahmoud ate a piece of biryashki while commenting on its nutritional value, “Even though it’s fried dough, it’s light and the filling is fresh. The most important point is that it isn’t saturated with oil, which makes it healthier than many fast foods in the market. For me, it’s suitable for students, employees, and families because it’s light and a good source of energy.”