Arabian Gulf Cup revives Basra's hopes for promising economic results

Shafaq News / The Association of Tourist Hotels and Restaurants in Basra revealed the details of the Kuwaiti delegation's "annoyance" incident in the Arabian Gulf Cup Championship, pointing out that unfavorable situations arise on all occasions hosted by different countries of the world. On the other hand, specialists confirmed that the championship has positive economic effects on the country.

According to Mudhaffar Mohammed, the head of the Hotels Association, "Basra lacks adequate hotels to accommodate all delegations and guests. It has 25 first-class tourist hotels, as well as hotel apartments, but their numbers cannot accommodate the hundreds of thousands that came to the city."

He clarified, "Six excellent-class hotels are available in Basra, which is not enough to accommodate the eight delegations from Gulf nations. Therefore, the Iraqi Federation agreed to provide rooms and hotels for players, trainers, medical personnel, and journalists, but not for fans."

"It was impossible to provide the 50 rooms the Kuwaiti delegation requested. The Iraqi Federation apologized for the shortfall, yet, the story received widespread media coverage. Such incidents can happen anywhere, from organizational issues or the entry of huge masses."

A fertile investment oasis

According to economist Nabil al-Marsoumi, "The Arabian Gulf Cup Championship has economic impacts, including the revival of the private sector in Basra, particularly in the hotel services sector, restaurants, tourist resorts, and transportation."

"This championship may also motivate Iraqi businessmen to invest in completing Basra's infrastructure, especially in the restaurants, hotels, and tourist resorts sector. In fact, the tournament may contribute to reviving trade and investment in the city in the future."

"It is possible that the championship will help promote Basra and Iraq as a fertile investment oasis to attract Gulf capital to invest in various sectors. This is especially true after the Iraqis gave their Gulf guests a good impression that the country is politically and security-stable, and public opinion welcomes foreign investment."

Jamal al-Asadi, the head of the legal committee formed by the Iraqi Federation for the Arabian Gulf Cup Championship, noted that "this local committee is one of the Iraqi central committees, and there are other committees from the Gulf Federation," adding that his committee's duty is "to organize the procedures needed by the Iraqi Federation to complete the requirements of the Championship."

He also pointed out, "the committee also prepares the contracts needed by the Iraqi Federation, in terms of concerts, artists, hosting teams, transfer, services, and all that the Union needs from support and communication with other committees formed by the Gulf Federation, or with the central committees formed by the federal government."