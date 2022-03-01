Al-Anbar seeks to replicate Kurdistan's experience to resolve the "death road" dilemma

Shafaq News / Al-Anbar Traffic Directorate revealed on Sunday that more than 20 deaths had been registered since the beginning of this year on the 300 km long two-way "death road" that connects Ramadi and Hit districts, west of the governorate.

The governorate administration confirmed that alternatives inspired by Kurdistan's experience have been proposed to reduce accidents on the so-called road, but still waiting for financial allocations.

More than 20 deaths this year..

"There has been a drastic increase in the number of traffic accidents in Al-Anbar, western Iraq, especially on the death road, which starts from Ramadi to al-Qa'im, west of Al-Anbar, causing heavy human and material losses," the head of the Directorate, Amer al-Alwani, told Shafaq News agency, "one of the causes of the high accident rates is that the street is two-way. High speed is another major cause."

"Since the beginning of this year, this road has witnessed more than 30 traffic accidents, resulting in more than 20 deaths and many injuries," al-Alwani said.

"According to our information, another road is being annexred to the death road after it was divided into parts; the first section begins from Ramadi to Hit district, and work is underway to complete it. The second section extends from Heet to Haditha district. The construction shall be commenced after the budget's approval," al-Alwani continued.

"The third section starts from Haditha to Anna district, the length of which is about 60 km interspersed with ten different bridges. Currently, about ten non-governmental companies are working on its completion. As for the fourth and final section, it starts in Anna and ends in Al-Qaim district. It is also awaiting the budget to be approved."

"Many traffic accidents happen on other main roads; most prominently, the highway and the road linking Fallujah district and the Tourist City. However, the majority are caused by high speed and wrong-way driving," he added, "although less frequent and perilous, accidents take place inside the cities as well."

"The only measure that enables us to control the high speed is to install surveillance cameras equipped with radars, similar to those on the streets of Kurdistan," al-Alwani said, adding, "Coordination is underway with Al-Anbar's local government to install those cameras, which will force the drivers to decelerate to avoid paying the fine or legal accountability in the event of a speeding violation."

Wait for next year..

For his part, Jassim al-Halbousi, deputy governor of Al-Anbar for administrative affairs, told Shafaq News agency, "There are two main reasons for the increase in accidents on the death road; poor infrastructure and the drivers' failure to comply with traffic laws. Also, we have received information that there are drivers who use narcotics and drugs while driving."

"Despite the high cost of constructing another road, steps were taken to complete it and parts of it entered into the Ministry of Reconstruction and Housing plan, which referred the project to lagging companies. Currently, we are in contact with the ministry to urge companies to complete the work as soon as possible," he said, adding that other parts are referred to the governorate Office and are under completion.

"There is a significant delay in this project's completion as it was referred years before ISIS took control of the governorate. However, it stopped due to the battles with the Islamic State, the financial crisis, and the lack of funds allocated by the federal government. We hope the governorate pays for their completion in 2023," the local official stated.

Al-Halbousi continued, "In order to improve the reality of the road situation and reduce accidents, the highway and the Fallujah-Baghdad road have been enhanced with surveillance cameras and mobile patrols to monitor the drivers' speed. However, those measures have not contributed to reducing accidents as those systems must be managed centrally, not locally."

"The central government must update vehicle programs and data across the country in order to monitor and register the vehicles in the General Traffic Directorate's database and hold violators accountable."

"The governorate is witnessing dozens of accidents monthly, especially on the death road," civil activist Nabil Abdeslam told Shafaq News agency, calling on the local and central governments to "find quick solutions to this road".