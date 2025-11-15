US planning Gaza partition, report claims

Shafaq News – Gaza

The United States is planning for a long-term division of Gaza into a “green zone” under Israeli and international military control and a “red zone” left unreconstructed, The Guardian reported on Saturday.

According to the newspaper, US military documents outline an arrangement in which foreign forces deploy alongside Israeli troops in eastern Gaza, with the devastated strip effectively split along the existing Israeli-controlled “yellow line.”

These plans replace earlier US proposals for fenced “alternative safe communities” for displaced Palestinians, which Washington has now abandoned.

Such a division would create a state “not war but not peace,” marked by recurring Israeli strikes, entrenched occupation, no Palestinian self-rule and only limited rebuilding, the report warned.

To continue reading, click here.