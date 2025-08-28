UN extends UNIFIL mandate in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Washington / Beirut

On Thursday, the United Nations Security Council extended the mandate of its UNIFIL peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, calling on Israel to withdraw troops from the northern Blue Line and five other sites within Lebanese territory.

The resolution also urged Lebanese authorities to move into any areas vacated by Israel, with the United Nations providing operational support to help maintain stability along the border.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed the decision, noting that the mandate would now remain in place through December 31, 2026.

He added that following 2026, UNIFIL will begin a “planned and orderly” withdrawal from Lebanon, a process expected to take about one year.

Established in 1978 to monitor the cessation of hostilities after Israel’s invasion of southern Lebanon, UNIFIL currently includes more than 10,000 troops and personnel from multiple countries. Its main responsibilities include patrolling the border, supporting the Lebanese army, and facilitating humanitarian access.