UK removes Syrian HTS from terrorism list

Shafaq News – London

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom lifted its terrorism ban on Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the former al-Qaeda affiliate that led the rebellion ending Bashar al-Assad’s rule, to open direct channels with Syria’s new government.

In a statement, the Home Office said the decision removes penalties for membership or support for HTS, reversing its 2017 designation. The move, it added, aims to enhance cooperation with transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s government on counter-terrorism, migration, and dismantling al-Assad’s chemical weapons program.

“The UK will continue to press for progress and hold the Syrian government accountable in restoring stability,” the statement said.

The decision follows the United States’ July reversal of HTS’s terrorist designation, as Western governments recalibrate their policies toward post-al-Assad Syria and consider easing sanctions.

Read more: Post-Assad push: Syria aims to rebuild economy with reforms