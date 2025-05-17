Syria unifies military under Defense Ministry

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Syria’s Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra announced the full integration of all military units under the Ministry of Defense, setting a 10-day deadline for remaining groups to join the unified command structure.

In a post on X, Abu Qasra described the move as a ''milestone'' in centralizing the military command under a single institutional framework. “This marks a major step forward, reflecting the joint commitment of commanders and soldiers during the transition,” the post read.

He also noted that the restructuring is part of broader efforts to reinforce state authority after years of internal conflict.