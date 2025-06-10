Syria’s Labor Ministry: Committed to stabilizing the job market

Shafaq News/ Syria’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs reaffirmed on Tuesday its commitment to supporting Syrian workers both at home and abroad, with a focus on achieving balance in the country’s labor market.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Khalil Awad, Director of Labor Regulation at the Ministry, stated that efforts are ongoing to ensure equality between Syrian and non-Syrian workers under Labor Law No. 17 of 2010. “Articles 2 and 4 of the law stipulate equal rights and obligations for all workers, while also safeguarding local labor from unfair competition,” Awad explained.

He added that despite this principle of equality, the law imposes specific requirements on foreign workers. “Articles 27 to 30 of the same legislation mandate that non-Syrian workers obtain work permits, and Ministerial Decree No. 888 of 2016 outlines the procedures for granting such permits,” he said. According to Awad, these measures are intended to maintain proper regulation and order in the labor market.

Regarding Syrians employed abroad, Awad described them as “an invaluable national asset,” emphasizing their positive contributions to the economies of their host countries. “We are currently working to create an attractive work environment inside Syria to encourage their return and involvement in the reconstruction process,” he added, revealing that the Ministry is collaborating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates to compile accurate statistics on Syrians working overseas.

Domestically, the Ministry is expanding initiatives to train and employ youth. Awad highlighted the Ministry’s oversight of several NGOs that offer specialized vocational training programs in partnership with the Ministries of Industry, Education, and Housing.

“We are in the process of integrating national digital platforms related to vocational training, under labor regulations, to improve accessibility to resources and training opportunities,” Awad said.

He concluded that the overarching goal is to ensure effective coordination among relevant institutions and build a comprehensive training environment aligned with market needs.